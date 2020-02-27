China’s largest private automaker is building a satellite network now, too Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Image: Geely



The largest private automaker in China is getting into the satellite business. Chinese automotive giant Geely has broadened its reach to include everything from trucking, to high-speed trains, to passenger drones, to Volvo over the last decade or so. But its newest effort could tie those things all together, as Geely just announced it’s going to build its own satellite network to enable what it calls a “smart three-dimensional mobility ecosystem.”



