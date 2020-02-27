Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > China’s largest private automaker is building a satellite network now, too

China’s largest private automaker is building a satellite network now, too

The Verge Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
China’s largest private automaker is building a satellite network now, tooImage: Geely

The largest private automaker in China is getting into the satellite business. Chinese automotive giant Geely has broadened its reach to include everything from trucking, to high-speed trains, to passenger drones, to Volvo over the last decade or so. But its newest effort could tie those things all together, as Geely just announced it’s going to build its own satellite network to enable what it calls a “smart three-dimensional mobility ecosystem.”

Geely announced late Monday that it will erect a satellite production facility and testing center in the port city of Taizhou in the Zhejiang province that the Chinese giant calls home. The facility will be capable of building a “variety of different satellite models,” some of which may be...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Four BeiDou satellites start operation in network

Beijing (XNA) Feb 17, 2020 Four satellites of the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) have recently passed tests in orbit and started operation in the...
GPS Daily

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC China’s largest private automaker is building a satellite network now, too https://t.co/YJavqwCD8A https://t.co/Dr5AqcVmqu 37 minutes ago

TheUrbanNewz

TheUrbanNewz China’s largest private automaker is building a satellite network now, too - The Verge https://t.co/Sq124p4omP https://t.co/Pw9Uhwtwe5 50 minutes ago

imcdnzl

Dr Ian McDonald China’s largest private automaker is building a satellite network now, too https://t.co/V5rYWYjSbc 56 minutes ago

cafonso

Carlos China’s largest private automaker is building a satellite network now, too https://t.co/x7UuqxLe27 #toys4grownups #feedly 57 minutes ago

_Karthik____

• KARTHIK • • China’s largest private automaker is building a satellite network now, too https://t.co/9LVSo7x0gb https://t.co/EuCvvsWtNh 1 hour ago

sahil_anas

Sahil Anas China’s largest private automaker is building a satellite network now, too https://t.co/Z6HiDjVMV6 https://t.co/4cVKiBZYRg 1 hour ago

rss2_theverge

theverge_rss China’s largest private automaker is building a satellite network now, too https://t.co/0xWbFcnx51 https://t.co/tJZRe07Hxo 1 hour ago

genphys

General Physics Lab China’s largest private automaker is building a satellite network now, too - The Verge - +GENERAL PHYSICS LABORATOR… https://t.co/pPBnDcoQ86 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.