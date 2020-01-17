Sports streaming service DAZN is expanding to more than 200 countries

Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

DAZN, a streaming service competing with ESPN+ to build a “Netflix for sports,” has announced aggressive international expansion plans. Ahead of Canelo Álvarez’s next fight on May 2nd, part of an 11-fight deal with the stratospherically popular Mexican boxer, the company says it will launch in more than 200 countries around the world.



DAZN (pronounced "da zone") is currently available in the US and eight other countries including Japan and Canada, with differing content offerings in each. The current US service is heavy on boxing and MMA, but elsewhere it has a much broader lineup. In Japan, for example, DAZN now carries live streaming rights for the NFL, the MLB, the Premier League, and the domestic baseball, basketball, and soccer...


