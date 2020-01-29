Global  

Fossbytes Tuesday, 3 March 2020
It’s been years since we’ve been waiting to get our hands on Final Fantasy 7 Remake. The game is slated for a release on April 10, 2020; however, Square Enix surprised everyone by releasing a free demo for the game on PlayStation Store. The Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo features the first chapter of the […]

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Demo For PS4 Is Something We Never Expected
News video: New demo for Final Fantasy Remake makes its anticipated debut

New demo for Final Fantasy Remake makes its anticipated debut 00:40

 The demo for Final Fantasy VII is finally here and it looks awesome

