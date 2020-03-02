Global  

Facebook Messenger For iOS To Get 2x Faster, Simpler And Lighter

Fossbytes Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Facebook has announced a brand new version of the Messenger for iOS. The latest Messenger version is said to be simpler, smaller in size, and faster than the current version. The company claimed that the new Messenger would load in just half the time it took previously. The size of the app has also been […]

The post Facebook Messenger For iOS To Get 2x Faster, Simpler And Lighter appeared first on Fossbytes.
