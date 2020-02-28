Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )





However, it’s equally possible in this case that limited stock is simply a result of reduced production in China due to the impact of the coronavirus …



more…



The post Low iPad Pro stock could signal new models, but may only be Low iPad Pro stock across the US, Canada and Europe could signal that new models are on the way. Apple tends to run down production of existing models ahead of the launch of replacements, making limited availability and extended shipping times a frequent clue to upcoming models.However, it’s equally possible in this case that limited stock is simply a result of reduced production in China due to the impact of the coronavirus …more…The post Low iPad Pro stock could signal new models, but may only be coronavirus impact appeared first on 9to5Mac. 👓 View full article

