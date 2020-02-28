Global  

Low iPad Pro stock could signal new models, but may only be coronavirus impact

9to5Mac Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Low iPad Pro stock across the US, Canada and Europe could signal that new models are on the way. Apple tends to run down production of existing models ahead of the launch of replacements, making limited availability and extended shipping times a frequent clue to upcoming models.

However, it’s equally possible in this case that limited stock is simply a result of reduced production in China due to the impact of the coronavirus …

Limited iPad Pro Availability May Suggest Imminent Launch of New Models

iPad Pro models are currently showing limited availability at stores in major cities in the U.S., Australia and across Europe, Boomberg's Mark Gurman reported...
MacRumours.com Also reported by •AppleInsider

Hands-On With Cases Designed for 2020 iPad Pro Models

Apple is working on updated 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models that are set to be released in the first half of 2020, perhaps as soon as March if rumors of a March...
MacRumours.com

