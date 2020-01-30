Global  

Huawei could be in big trouble as new documents suggest it broke sanctions on Iran by shipping it US equipment from HP and Microsoft

Tuesday, 3 March 2020
Huawei could be in big trouble as new documents suggest it broke sanctions on Iran by shipping it US equipment from HP and Microsoft· Reuters has obtained new documents showing Huawei shipped prohibited US equipment to Iran.
· The equipment included hardware and software from companies including Hewlett-Packard and Microsoft.
· The documents bolster US allegations against the company that it broke sanctions on Iran.
· Visit Business Insider's homepage...
News video: Documents show Huawei role in shipping prohibited U.S. gear to Iran

Documents show Huawei role in shipping prohibited U.S. gear to Iran 01:28

 China’s Huawei Technologies, which for years has denied violating American trade sanctions on Iran, produced internal company records in 2010 that show it was directly involved in sending prohibited U.S. computer equipment to Iran’s largest mobile-phone operator. Ciara Lee reports

Recent related news from verified sources

Exclusive: Newly obtained documents show Huawei role in shipping prohibited U.S. gear to Iran

China’s Huawei Technologies, which for years has denied violating American trade sanctions on Iran, produced internal company records in 2010 that show it was...
Bill to help small telecoms excise Huawei goes to Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — The Senate has passed a bill to provide $1 billion for small telecom providers to replace equipment made by China’s Huawei and ZTE, sending...
