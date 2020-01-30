Huawei could be in big trouble as new documents suggest it broke sanctions on Iran by shipping it US equipment from HP and Microsoft
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () · Reuters has obtained new documents showing Huawei shipped prohibited US equipment to Iran.
· The equipment included hardware and software from companies including Hewlett-Packard and Microsoft.
· The documents bolster US allegations against the company that it broke sanctions on Iran.
China’s Huawei Technologies, which for years has denied violating American trade sanctions on Iran, produced internal company records in 2010 that show it was directly involved in sending prohibited U.S. computer equipment to Iran’s largest mobile-phone operator. Ciara Lee reports
Federal prosecutors have charged Chinese tech company Huawei with racketeering and conspiracy to steal trade secrets from U.S. companies. The indictment also alleges Huawei violated U.S. sanctions by..
