Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Doom Eternal Will Support Up to 1,000 FPS

Doom Eternal Will Support Up to 1,000 FPS

ExtremeTech Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Doom Eternal Will Support Up to 1,000 FPSLead engine programmer Billy Kahn claims that Doom Eternal's engine will support up to 1,000 frames per second. That's more of a theoretical ceiling, though. 

The post Doom Eternal Will Support Up to 1,000 FPS appeared first on ExtremeTech.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

T-Pain streamed himself playing Doom Eternal [Video]T-Pain streamed himself playing Doom Eternal

T-Pain recently streamed himself playing Doom Eternal!

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:00Published

'Doom' Returns With 'Doom Eternal' [Video]'Doom' Returns With 'Doom Eternal'

The war against the armies of Hell has come to Earth, raising the stakes even higher in the Doom Slayer’s latest adventure.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Doom Eternal can run at 1000 FPS with the right hardware


TechRadar


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.