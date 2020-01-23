Doom Eternal Will Support Up to 1,000 FPS

Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Lead engine programmer Billy Kahn claims that Doom Eternal's engine will support up to 1,000 frames per second. That's more of a theoretical ceiling, though.



The post Doom Eternal Will Support Up to 1,000 FPS appeared first on ExtremeTech. Lead engine programmer Billy Kahn claims that Doom Eternal's engine will support up to 1,000 frames per second. That's more of a theoretical ceiling, though.The post Doom Eternal Will Support Up to 1,000 FPS appeared first on ExtremeTech. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend