Here's the pitch deck RackTop used to raise a $15 million Series A as it takes aim at a cybersecurity market set to grow to $151 billion

Dan DeFrancesco Pitch deck: Here is what cyber startup @RackTop used to raise a $15 million Series A as it looks to break into a ma… https://t.co/9kHJMh6F65 4 minutes ago TWEET THIEF RT @businessinsider: Here's the pitch deck RackTop used to raise a $15 million Series A as it takes aim at a cybersecurity market set to gr… 17 minutes ago Principal-IT Here's the pitch deck RackTop used to raise a $15 million Series A as it takes aim at a cybersecurity market set to… https://t.co/4u5pfsiIH3 1 hour ago Winson Tang Here's the pitch deck RackTop used to raise a $15 million Series A as it takes aim at a cybersecurity market set to… https://t.co/KgxxVm1fhn 1 hour ago HP Targeting, Inc. Here's the pitch deck RackTop used to raise a $15 million Series A as it takes aim at a cybersecurity market set to… https://t.co/Ou4ZpCWeHw 1 hour ago Media Simplicity Here's the pitch deck RackTop used to raise a $15 million Series A as it takes aim at a cybersecurity market set to… https://t.co/DXemCfH6wR 1 hour ago UnbFacts Here’s the pitch deck RackTop used to raise a $15 million Series A as it takes aim at a cybersecurity market set to… https://t.co/nrHuQJfs6v 1 hour ago Business Insider Here's the pitch deck RackTop used to raise a $15 million Series A as it takes aim at a cybersecurity market set to… https://t.co/GlErZc1cjG 1 hour ago