Honeywell says it will soon launch the world’s most powerful quantum computer
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () “The best-kept secret in quantum computing.” That’s what Cambridge Quantum Computing (CQC) CEO Ilyas Khan called Honeywell‘s efforts in building the world’s most powerful quantum computer. In a race where most of the major players are vying for attention, Honeywell has quietly worked on its efforts for the last few years (and under strict NDA’s, […]
Porsche presented its first fully-electric sports car to the public with a spectacular world premiere held simultaneously on three continents. "The Taycan links our heritage to the future. It carries..