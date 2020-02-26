Global  

NASA Now Accepting Applications for Astronauts

geek.com Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
NASA Now Accepting Applications for AstronautsNASA's new class of astronauts—the first to graduate since the agency announced its Artemis program—on stage during their graduation ceremony in January 2020 (via NASA)

For the first time in more than four years, NASA is accepting astronaut applications. Aspiring explorers dreaming of touring the Moon or traversing Mars have until 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 31, […]

