Apple Women’s History Month movie sale starts at $5, plus ’90s hits, more from $1
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () Apple’s latest movie sale focuses on Women’s History Month for March, with a number of notable titles marked down to as little as *$5*. You’ll also find a selection of bundles and additional films on sale, including the usual *$1* HD rental movie of the week. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.
more…
The post Apple Women’s History Month movie sale starts at $5, plus ’90s hits, more from $1 appeared first on 9to5Mac.
March 8 marks International Women’s Day 2020, and Apple is supporting the visibility and achievements of women with special Today at Apple sessions held in... 9to5Mac Also reported by •RTTNews •MacRumours.com