Apple Women’s History Month movie sale starts at $5, plus ’90s hits, more from $1

9to5Mac Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Apple’s latest movie sale focuses on Women’s History Month for March, with a number of notable titles marked down to as little as *$5*. You’ll also find a selection of bundles and additional films on sale, including the usual *$1* HD rental movie of the week. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

The post Apple Women's History Month movie sale starts at $5, plus '90s hits, more from $1 appeared first on 9to5Mac.
Recent related news from verified sources

Apple hits the weekend with $5 action movie sale featuring new hits, old favorites

Apple is rolling into the weekend with a fresh *$5* movie sale following yesterday’s big Pixar event (which is still live). This time around, you’ll find...
9to5Mac

Apple Stores will promote International Women’s Day all month long with ‘She Creates’ series

March 8 marks International Women’s Day 2020, and Apple is supporting the visibility and achievements of women with special Today at Apple sessions held in...
9to5Mac Also reported by •RTTNewsMacRumours.com

