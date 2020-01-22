Outraged users of Robinhood app threaten class-action lawsuit after stock trading-app suffers day-long outage

Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

· Popular stock-trading app Robinhood went dark for a full day of trading on Monday, as the markets had their biggest rally in 12 years.

· Robinhood sent an email announcing service was restored early Tuesday morning and apologized to users.

· Popular stock-trading app Robinhood went dark for a full day of trading on Monday, as the markets had their biggest rally in 12 years.· Robinhood sent an email announcing service was restored early Tuesday morning and apologized to users.· Users on Reddit and Twitter and other social media platforms are urging a


