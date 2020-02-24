Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak caused momentary panic on Twitter when he tweeted his wife had a 'bad cough' after they returned from China (AAPL)
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () · Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak tweeted that his wife was getting checked out for a "bad cough" after the couple had returned from a trip to China, sparking a mild panic on Twitter.
· He speculated that he and his wife were "patient zero" for coronavirus in the US.
· His wife was in fact diagnosed with a sinus infection, but...
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and his wife Janet may have been exposed to COVID-19 (coronavirus) during a recent trip to China. The first confirmed case of... The Next Web Also reported by •Mashable •9to5Mac
Apple co-founder and former CEO Steve Jobs was born on February 24, 1955, and had he not passed away in 2011 at the age of 56, today would have marked his 65th... MacRumours.com Also reported by •Business Insider
Tweets about this
Tantanie ⁷ RT @Forbes: Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak caused a stir when he sent a tweet that seemed to suggest that he and his wife were "patient zero… 16 minutes ago