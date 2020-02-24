Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak caused momentary panic on Twitter when he tweeted his wife had a 'bad cough' after they returned from China (AAPL)

Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak caused momentary panic on Twitter when he tweeted his wife had a 'bad cough' after they returned from China (AAPL)

Business Insider Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak caused momentary panic on Twitter when he tweeted his wife had a 'bad cough' after they returned from China (AAPL)· Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak tweeted that his wife was getting checked out for a "bad cough" after the couple had returned from a trip to China, sparking a mild panic on Twitter.
· He speculated that he and his wife were "patient zero" for coronavirus in the US.
· His wife was in fact diagnosed with a sinus infection, but...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Tweets He May Been Coronavirus 'Patient Zero' In US

Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Tweets He May Been Coronavirus 'Patient Zero' In US 00:30

 Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak raised eyebrows with his tweet.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Tweets He May Have Been Coronavirus 'Patient Zero' In US [Video]Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Tweets He May Have Been Coronavirus 'Patient Zero' In US

Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak raised eyebrows with his tweet.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:31Published

Nia Long Talks About 'The Banker,' The New Apple TV+ Film Based On True Events [Video]Nia Long Talks About "The Banker," The New Apple TV+ Film Based On True Events

Inspired by true events, the Apple TV+ film, “The Banker,” centers on businessmen Bernard Garrett and Joe Morris, who devise a plan to take on the racist establishment of the 1960s. Along with..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 28:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Steve Wozniak says he might be ‘patient zero’ for US coronavirus cases

Steve Wozniak says he might be ‘patient zero’ for US coronavirus casesApple co-founder Steve Wozniak and his wife Janet may have been exposed to COVID-19 (coronavirus) during a recent trip to China. The first confirmed case of...
The Next Web Also reported by •Mashable9to5Mac

Today Would Have Been Apple Co-Founder Steve Jobs' 65th Birthday

Apple co-founder and former CEO Steve Jobs was born on February 24, 1955, and had he not passed away in 2011 at the age of 56, today would have marked his 65th...
MacRumours.com Also reported by •Business Insider

Tweets about this

Yeontan561

Tantanie ⁷ RT @Forbes: Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak caused a stir when he sent a tweet that seemed to suggest that he and his wife were "patient zero… 16 minutes ago

DavtyanTatevikA

Tatevik Davtyan Esq. RT @businessinsider: Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak caused momentary panic on Twitter when he tweeted his wife had a 'bad cough' after they… 33 minutes ago

Forbes

Forbes Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak caused a stir when he sent a tweet that seemed to suggest that he and his wife were "… https://t.co/PZlKDltrz8 53 minutes ago

crash_signal

Crash Signal Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak caused momentary panic on Twitter when he tweeted his wife had a 'bad cough' after th… https://t.co/gUz4pVWdP8 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.