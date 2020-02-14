Global  

Google Pixel 2 brings back missing Android 10 sound effects w/ March security patch

9to5Google Tuesday, 3 March 2020
Based on how often they’re seen in the wild and praised by users online, Google’s Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL might just be the best devices to come out of the lineup, but Android 10 had some negative side effects for these devices. One unfortunate casualty was the collection of sound effects for things like unlocking the Pixel 2, but they’re back with the latest update.

The post Google Pixel 2 brings back missing Android 10 sound effects w/ March security patch appeared first on 9to5Google.
Google’s March Pixel Feature Drop adds Cards & Passes, Motion Sense play/pause, more

Last December, Google introduced the “Feature Drop” concept to make its phones “more helpful.” The latest Pixel Feature Drop — which we’ve been...
9to5Google Also reported by •PC World

March security patch rolling out to Google Pixel, factory images & OTAs live

The latest Android 10 update for the Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 4 is rolling out today, but somewhat overshadowed by the Android 11 Developer Preview....
9to5Google

de Santiago RT @9to5Google: Google Pixel 2 brings back missing Android 10 sound effects w/ March security patch https://t.co/hLjtQA7NOG by @nexusben ht… 22 minutes ago

9to5Google

9to5Google.com Google Pixel 2 brings back missing Android 10 sound effects w/ March security patch https://t.co/hLjtQA7NOG by… https://t.co/Y8ymvui5mg 26 minutes ago

