Robinhood is facing a major outage for the second day in a row as outrage builds
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () · Robinhood is facing outages and degraded performance for the second day in a row.
· The popular commission-free stock trading app was offline for nearly all of trading Monday, drawing outrage from users who were locked out of trading as markets made their biggest rally in 12 years.
· Robinhood apologized for the outage and...
Robinhood, a popular trading app among millennials, experienced a major outage Monday morning and told users the app was experiencing a systemwide outage. The outage lasted for nearly the entire day and users missed out on the biggest one-day point gain in Dow Jones history.
Stocks slumped and bond prices soared for the second day in a row Tuesday as fears spread that the widening virus outbreak will put the brakes on the global... Seattle Times Also reported by •The Verge
