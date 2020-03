Robinhood is facing a major outage for the second day in a row as outrage builds

· Robinhood is facing outages and degraded performance for the second day in a row.· The popular commission-free stock trading app was offline for nearly all of trading Monday, drawing outrage from users who were locked out of trading as markets made their biggest rally in 12 years.· Robinhood apologized for the outage and



