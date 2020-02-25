Global  

Robinhood is facing a major outage for the second day in a row as outrage builds

Business Insider Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Robinhood is facing a major outage for the second day in a row as outrage builds· Robinhood is facing outages and degraded performance for the second day in a row.
· The popular commission-free stock trading app was offline for nearly all of trading Monday, drawing outrage from users who were locked out of trading as markets made their biggest rally in 12 years.
· Robinhood apologized for the outage and...
News video: Robinhood App Has Systemwide Outage

Robinhood App Has Systemwide Outage 00:27

 Robinhood, a popular trading app among millennials, experienced a major outage Monday morning and told users the app was experiencing a systemwide outage. The outage lasted for nearly the entire day and users missed out on the biggest one-day point gain in Dow Jones history.

Robinhood Experience Second Major Outage

For the second day in a row, the Robinhood trading app experienced a major outage, leaving users frustrated and angry. The post Robinhood Experience Second...
WebProNews

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stocks slumped and bond prices soared for the second day in a row Tuesday as fears spread that the widening virus outbreak will put the brakes on the global...
Seattle Times Also reported by •The Verge

