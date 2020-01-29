Global  

Your smartphone carries more germs and bacteria than a toilet seat — here's how you should clean and disinfect it without ruining its screen

Business Insider Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Your smartphone carries more germs and bacteria than a toilet seat — here's how you should clean and disinfect it without ruining its screen· The best way to clean your smartphone safely without damaging its screen or internal components is to wipe it down with a lightly dampened microfiber cloth.
· Using standard cleaning products, like disinfectant wipes and rubbing alcohol, could remove the coating on your device's screen that protects it from collecting...
