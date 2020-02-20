Samsung will still only give your $1,000+ Galaxy S20 two major Android updates

Global  

Samsung makes some of the best Android devices on the market right now, and it’s latest Galaxy S20 series is no exception to that! One big complaint about the company’s devices, though, is the lack of long-term support and, well, that’s not changing. Samsung has recently confirmed that its Galaxy S20 series will still only get two major Android updates.

 The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is a remarkable phone, with a super-charged camera system that puts other phone makers on notice. With 8K video and up to 100x zoom, how does the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra compare to other titans like the Apple iPhone 11 Pro and the Google Pixel 4? Let's find out.

