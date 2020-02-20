Global  

Get 'Windows 10 All-In-One For Dummies, 3rd Edition' ($39.99 value) FREE for a limited time

betanews Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Are you ready to become the resident Windows 10 expert in your office? Look no further! This book is your one-stop shop for everything related to the latest updates to this popular operating system. With the help of this comprehensive resource, you'll be able to back up your data and ensure the security of your network, use Universal Apps to make your computer work smarter, and personalize your Windows 10 experience. SEE ALSO: How to set gorgeous Windows 10 Spotlight lock screen images as wallpaper How to activate all of Windows 10's secret God Modes Add the classic Windows XP… [Continue Reading]
How to set gorgeous Windows 10 Spotlight lock screen images as wallpaper

Windows 10 has a lock screen mode called Windows Spotlight that pulls attractive, high resolution images from the web on a daily basis. In most instances,...
betanews

Microsoft starts rolling out new icons to all Windows 10 users

It is a few months since Microsoft first unveiled the new look icons for Windows 10 and various applications. Now, having started the roll out of the new icons...
betanews Also reported by •TechRadar

