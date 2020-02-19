Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > How to change your Gmail display name without changing your email address

How to change your Gmail display name without changing your email address

Business Insider Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
How to change your Gmail display name without changing your email address· You can change your Gmail name without changing your email address.
· The display name is not your username — the only way to change your username or email address is to open a new Gmail account.
· Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Gmail allows you to change the name that's associated with your email...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

BRIDEZILLA ASKS STRANGER TO GIVE UP EMAIL FOR HER [Video]BRIDEZILLA ASKS STRANGER TO GIVE UP EMAIL FOR HER

Reddit user ClockworkMoose has shared an unbelievable story that detailed their wild interaction with a bride-to-be. On the forum’s “petty revenge” page, ClockworkMoose received wedding RSVPs to..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:46Published

Defining ‘Deterministic’: DISH’s Bokhari Goes Granular [Video]Defining ‘Deterministic’: DISH’s Bokhari Goes Granular

SAN JUAN, PR -- In an industry with a marketplace of buzzwords, "addressable" and "deterministic" TV have risen up the charts over the last year. But what is addressable TV, and what is deterministic..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 03:08Published


Tweets about this

KwameAnim

Kwame RT @SAI: How to change your Gmail display name without changing your email address https://t.co/ooMhKwP37B 58 minutes ago

crash_signal

Crash Signal How to change your Gmail display name without changing your email address #website #news https://t.co/so2B7Z4J0w https://t.co/cvsLug2eJe 1 hour ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT How to change your Gmail display name without changing your email address https://t.co/jhXK28DFOl https://t.co/xrF9H50eNh 1 hour ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. How to change your Gmail display name without changing your email address https://t.co/XJuvX10xl4 #technology… https://t.co/E2Ou11i9Dt 1 hour ago

winsontang

Winson Tang How to change your Gmail display name without changing your email address https://t.co/sdPrQcKyy1 https://t.co/fgMYcBKO2Z 1 hour ago

SAI

Business Insider Tech How to change your Gmail display name without changing your email address https://t.co/ooMhKwP37B 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.