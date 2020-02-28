Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Google cancels ‘physical’ I/O 2020 due to coronavirus concerns

Google cancels ‘physical’ I/O 2020 due to coronavirus concerns

9to5Google Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Following a string of other tech cancellations in recent days, Google just announced that it will not host an in-person I/O 2020 over coronavirus concerns. The company is looking into an alternative format.

more…

The post Google cancels ‘physical’ I/O 2020 due to coronavirus concerns appeared first on 9to5Google.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WEVV - Published < > Embed
News video: University of Evansville Cancels Trips over Coronavirus concerns

University of Evansville Cancels Trips over Coronavirus concerns

 University of Evansville Cancels Trips over Coronavirus concerns

Recent related videos from verified sources

Adobe, Google cancel conferences in Las Vegas over coronavirus concerns [Video]Adobe, Google cancel conferences in Las Vegas over coronavirus concerns

13 Action News will be live at 4:30 p.m. before ABC takes over for Super Tuesday coverage. That special coverage will air until 13 Action News Live at 11, but we will air 13 Action News at 5 and 6 p.m...

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:30Published

American Physical Society cancels Denver science convention over Coronavirus concerns [Video]American Physical Society cancels Denver science convention over Coronavirus concerns

No confirmed Coronavirus cases have been detected in Colorado, but the virus is taking a toll here.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Daily Crunch: Facebook cancels F8 over coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus fears prompt even more event cancellations, controversial facial recognition software is being used widely and DocuSign acquires Seal Software....
TechCrunch

Google cancels Cloud Next because of coronavirus, goes online-only

Google today announced that it is canceling the physical part of Cloud Next, its cloud-focused event and its largest annual conference by far with around 30,000...
TechCrunch

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DearDhruv

Dhruv Patel Google cancels physical I/O 2020 due to coronavirus concerns. #io20 #googleio #googleio2020 https://t.co/L2mYfJxKgX 22 seconds ago

fedmelons

Federico Meloni RT @9to5mac: Google cancels ‘physical’ I/O 2020 due to coronavirus concerns https://t.co/5jN2ofMdnl by @technacity https://t.co/OTCH02mOfv 2 minutes ago

wiredyout

˗ˏˋˎˊ˗ Jean-Luc Placard RT @9to5Google: Google cancels physical I/O 2020 due to coronavirus concerns https://t.co/hL6XKv4SOU by @technacity https://t.co/K1C9el31FD 2 minutes ago

manfred1977

Manfred RT @jcfrick: 2020 wird das Jahr ohne Tech-Events: Google cancels 'physical' I/O 2020 due to coronavirus concerns https://t.co/ClMb1PVXnX vi… 3 minutes ago

MichaelTheGeek

Michael The Geek  Google cancels ‘physical’ I/O 2020 due to coronavirus concerns 3 minutes ago

jenn_elias

Jennifer Elias It’s official: Google has canceled its physical annual developer conference Google I/O due to #coronavirus concerns. https://t.co/GXcMaNwogx 3 minutes ago

jcfrick

Jean-Claude Frick 2020 wird das Jahr ohne Tech-Events: Google cancels 'physical' I/O 2020 due to coronavirus concerns https://t.co/ClMb1PVXnX via @technacity 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.