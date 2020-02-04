Google adds SOS alert following last night’s devastating Tennessee tornadoes
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () After natural disasters, Google often sets up an SOS alert for search terms of interest in the affected areas. After a devastating series of tornadoes went through Nashville, Tennessee, last night, Google has set up an SOS alert.
