Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Microsoft strikes a new deal with NFL to have all 32 teams use Microsoft Teams

Microsoft strikes a new deal with NFL to have all 32 teams use Microsoft Teams

The Verge Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Microsoft strikes a new deal with NFL to have all 32 teams use Microsoft TeamsPhoto: Microsoft

Microsoft and the NFL have renewed and expanded their partnership, making Microsoft Teams the league’s official communication platform and keeping Surface products as the official tablet. The expanded partnership is a huge win for the tech giant weeks after IBM chose Slack over Microsoft Teams as the internal communication tool for its employees.

Microsoft Teams will now be used by all 32 NFL teams, according to Microsoft. The service allows organizations to connect to one communication hub to host calls, chats, meetings, as well as manage internal calendars and documents across Android, iOS, Mac, and Windows devices. Throughout the years, Microsoft has invested a ton of money into the deal, including creating modified Surface tablets...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

NFL Expected to Add More Playoff Teams Under New CBA [Video]NFL Expected to Add More Playoff Teams Under New CBA

NFL Expected to Add More Playoff Teams Under New CBA The NFL playoffs would be expanded to include 14 teams, seven from each conference, and the regular season would be increased to 17 games per team..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:14Published

Microsoft's Pentagon Cloud Contract Is Halted by Court Due to Amazon Protests [Video]Microsoft's Pentagon Cloud Contract Is Halted by Court Due to Amazon Protests

Microsoft's Pentagon Cloud Contract Is Halted by Court Due to Amazon Protests The Pentagon awarded Microsoft the 10 year, $10 billion contract, known as the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Microsoft starts to roll out the new Edge on Windows 10 systems

Microsoft released the new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge web browser officially on January 15, 2020. The Edge web browser had to be installed manually up until...
betanews

Microsoft’s New Fluent System Icons In Windows 10 1909 Are Stunning

Microsoft announced that new fluent icons for Mail and Calendar apps would start rolling out for Windows 10 Insider. Also, the company announced that the current...
Fossbytes Also reported by •WebProNewsRTTNewsbetanews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GarciaGeorge88

George RT @verge: Microsoft strikes a new deal with NFL to have all 32 teams use Microsoft Teams https://t.co/2sjLKcGwJ1 https://t.co/6lwY9ZvWRK 2 minutes ago

TINTechBloggers

TIN-Tech Bloggers Microsoft strikes a new deal with NFL to have all 32 teams use Microsoft Teams ((Taylor Lyles)/The Verge) https://t.co/yoEAtPUpwO 19 minutes ago

wtagraphix

WTA Graphix, Inc. RT @WebDesignHat: Microsoft strikes a new deal with NFL to have all 32 teams use Microsoft Teams https://t.co/gQ0ds7mUjc https://t.co/GvsVK… 23 minutes ago

WebDesignHat

Web Design Hat Microsoft strikes a new deal with NFL to have all 32 teams use Microsoft Teams https://t.co/gQ0ds7mUjc https://t.co/GvsVKxjrM8 23 minutes ago

workmagic

WorkMagic Microsoft strikes a deal with NFL to have all teams use Microsoft Teams - The Verge #SmartNews https://t.co/zCMEHTTf16 38 minutes ago

ByteFunding

Byte Funding #microsoft strikes a new deal with NFL to have all 32 teams use #microsoft Teams https://t.co/KCckS7bpyQ https://t.co/lCP0KHs17U 47 minutes ago

DirkStrauss

Dirk Strauss Microsoft strikes a new deal with NFL to have all 32 teams use Microsoft Teams https://t.co/bYWndfNiD8 53 minutes ago

kcalderw

Kyle Calderwood Microsoft strikes a new deal with NFL to have all 32 teams use Microsoft Teams #MIEExpert https://t.co/JGg89VJcrj 54 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.