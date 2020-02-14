Microsoft strikes a new deal with NFL to have all 32 teams use Microsoft Teams

Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Photo: Microsoft



Microsoft and the NFL have renewed and expanded their partnership, making Microsoft Teams the league’s official communication platform and keeping Surface products as the official tablet. The expanded partnership is a huge win for the tech giant weeks after IBM chose Slack over Microsoft Teams as the internal communication tool for its employees.



