Microsoft strikes a new deal with NFL to have all 32 teams use Microsoft Teams
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () Photo: Microsoft
Microsoft and the NFL have renewed and expanded their partnership, making Microsoft Teams the league’s official communication platform and keeping Surface products as the official tablet. The expanded partnership is a huge win for the tech giant weeks after IBM chose Slack over Microsoft Teams as the internal communication tool for its employees.
Microsoft Teams will now be used by all 32 NFL teams, according to Microsoft. The service allows organizations to connect to one communication hub to host calls, chats, meetings, as well as manage internal calendars and documents across Android, iOS, Mac, and Windows devices. Throughout the years, Microsoft has invested a ton of money into the deal, including creating modified Surface tablets...
NFL Expected to Add More Playoff Teams Under New CBA The NFL playoffs would be expanded to
include 14 teams, seven from each conference, and the regular season would be increased
to 17 games per team..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:14Published
Microsoft announced that new fluent icons for Mail and Calendar apps would start rolling out for Windows 10 Insider. Also, the company announced that the current... Fossbytes Also reported by •WebProNews •RTTNews •betanews
You Might Like
Tweets about this
George RT @verge: Microsoft strikes a new deal with NFL to have all 32 teams use Microsoft Teams https://t.co/2sjLKcGwJ1 https://t.co/6lwY9ZvWRK 2 minutes ago
TIN-Tech Bloggers Microsoft strikes a new deal with NFL to have all 32 teams use Microsoft Teams ((Taylor Lyles)/The Verge) https://t.co/yoEAtPUpwO 19 minutes ago
WTA Graphix, Inc. RT @WebDesignHat: Microsoft strikes a new deal with NFL to have all 32 teams use Microsoft Teams https://t.co/gQ0ds7mUjc https://t.co/GvsVK… 23 minutes ago
Web Design Hat Microsoft strikes a new deal with NFL to have all 32 teams use Microsoft Teams https://t.co/gQ0ds7mUjc https://t.co/GvsVKxjrM8 23 minutes ago
WorkMagic Microsoft strikes a deal with NFL to have all teams use Microsoft Teams - The Verge #SmartNews https://t.co/zCMEHTTf16 38 minutes ago