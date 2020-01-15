Global  

Facebook fact-checking is becoming a political cudgel

The Verge Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Facebook fact-checking is becoming a political cudgel

Facebook’s fact-checking program is designed to stop false information from spreading. But being able to decide what’s true can also be a political weapon, and for the past few days, it’s been used in a fight over President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response.

The battle centers on a recent Politico article about a South Carolina Trump rally, where Trump urged supporters to “treat coronavirus as a ‘hoax.’” According to Facebook, this is a false statement that merits a prominent warning and potential damage to Politico’s ability to reach Facebook users — but the truth is more complicated.

Judd Legum’s newsletter Popular Information lays out the full contours of the controversy. Essentially, Politico’s Facebook post was flagged by Check...
