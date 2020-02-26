Why Facebook Dating wants to be safer than other apps at finding love Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

It can be a challenge to stand out when it comes to the world of online dating. There's "High There!" aimed at cannabis enthusiasts, "Farmers Only" for singles who are tired of parsing through so-called city folk, and even "Gluten Free Singles" for those hoping to find a compatible match both in the dietary and romantic sense.



Seemingly vanilla in comparison, Facebook is the latest to introduce its own Internet matchmaking service, "Dating," which launched Thursday. While it's not as niche, the integrated app hopes to be a little safer in an era when talking to strangers on the Internet is the norm. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Dating Apps Should Take Notes From These Singles | Digital Love We asked New York singles about how they would improve dating apps and they had some thoughts. From video calling to height verification, these are some great ideas and dating apps (looking at you.. Credit: Bustle Duration: 02:42Published 12 hours ago Gavin Leatherwood Goes Over Season Three Of Netflix's "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" In season three of Netflix's "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," love and loyalty are pushed to their limits as Sabrina navigates a sinister new normal -- with the help of Greendale's bravest allies... Credit: AOL Build VOD Duration: 31:17Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this