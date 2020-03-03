Global  

'Halo: Combat Evolved' remaster is now available for PC

engadget Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
It took a while, but the remastered version of the original Halo has finally reached PCs. Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary is now available as part of the Master Chief Collection through Steam, the Microsoft Store and the Xbox Game Pass PC beta. It...
