An Amazon employee in Seattle tested positive for coronavirus, the company said in an email to employees

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· An employee at Amazon in Seattle, Washington, has tested positive for

· The company confirmed the case on Tuesday and said the individual was now under

An employee at Amazon in Seattle, Washington, has tested positive for coronavirus, the company said in an email to employees. The company confirmed the case on Tuesday and said the individual was now under quarantine. News of the Seattle employee's COVID-19 case comes days after two Amazon employees in Milan, Italy tested positive.



