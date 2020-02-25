An Amazon employee in Seattle tested positive for coronavirus, the company said in an email to employees
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () · An employee at Amazon in Seattle, Washington, has tested positive for coronavirus, the company said in an email to employees.
· The company confirmed the case on Tuesday and said the individual was now under quarantine.
· News of the Seattle employee's COVID-19 case comes days after two Amazon employees in Milan, Italy...
Coronavirus latest as of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday: There have been 6 deaths reported in the Seattle, Washington area and more than 100 people have tested positive. U.S. Senators plan to meet Tuesday to discuss he threat of the disease.