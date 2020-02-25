Global  

An Amazon employee in Seattle tested positive for coronavirus, the company said in an email to employees

Business Insider Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
· The company confirmed the case on Tuesday and said the individual was now under quarantine
· News of the Seattle employee's COVID-19 case comes days after two Amazon employees in Milan, Italy...
News video: Coronavirus: 6 deaths in Seattle area, series of meetings planned for Tuesday about virus

Coronavirus: 6 deaths in Seattle area, series of meetings planned for Tuesday about virus 00:45

 Coronavirus latest as of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday: There have been 6 deaths reported in the Seattle, Washington area and more than 100 people have tested positive. U.S. Senators plan to meet Tuesday to discuss he threat of the disease.

News Corp Restricting 'Non-Essential' Travel for Employees [Video]News Corp Restricting 'Non-Essential' Travel for Employees

News Corp, the parent company of The Wall Street Journal, MarketWatch, and Fox News has stopped nonessential business travel for its employees due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

Coca-Cola's Supply Chain Disrupted By Coronavirus [Video]Coca-Cola's Supply Chain Disrupted By Coronavirus

Coca-Cola said the coronavirus disrupted its supply chain of artificial sweeteners from China. According to CNN, sugar alternatives have been delayed for Coke’s suppliers for its diet and zero-sugar..

Amazon confirms Seattle employee is in quarantine with coronavirus

Amazon employee in Seattle has tested positive for illness caused by coronavirus

A message sent to Amazon workers said the employee worked out of the company’s Brazil office building, at 9th Avenue and Republican Street in South Lake Union.
