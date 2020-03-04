Biden stages a Super Tuesday comeback as Sanders fights for the rest in the West

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

In a newly narrowed four-way contest, Super Tuesday’s broad delegate pool enticed Democratic primary contenders with race’s biggest prizes yet. Fourteen states voted in Tuesday’s primaries, with the key states of Texas and California alone accounting for a combined 643 delegates. Former Vice President Joe Biden notched important wins early in the evening, taking Virginia […] 👓 View full article

