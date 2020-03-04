Global  

Biden stages a Super Tuesday comeback as Sanders fights for the rest in the West

TechCrunch Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
In a newly narrowed four-way contest, Super Tuesday’s broad delegate pool enticed Democratic primary contenders with race’s biggest prizes yet. Fourteen states voted in Tuesday’s primaries, with the key states of Texas and California alone accounting for a combined 643 delegates. Former Vice President Joe Biden notched important wins early in the evening, taking Virginia […]
 Joe Biden has won North Carolina's Democratic presidential primary.

Super Tuesday LIVE updates: Joe Biden sweeps the South, Sanders fights back

Joe Biden surprises in early results of 'Super Tuesday', when Democrats vote to nominate who will take on President Donald Trump in this year's election.
Sanders expresses confidence despite Biden surge

Bernie Sanders told supporters with "absolute confidence" Tuesday night that he is going to "win the Democratic nomination." Sanders spoke to supporters in...
