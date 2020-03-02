Supreme Court quashes RBI banking ban on cryptocurrency
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () India's Supreme Court overturned on Wednesday a central bank ban forbidding lenders to facilitate banking transactions for cryptocurrency exchanges and traders, removing a major hurdle for the development of the sector.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rebuffed a bid by gun rights advocates to overturn President Donald Trump's ban on "bump stocks" - devices that enable semi-automatic weapons to fire rapidly like a machine gun - implemented after the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting. Tamara Lindstrom has more.