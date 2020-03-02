Global  

Supreme Court quashes RBI banking ban on cryptocurrency

Reuters India Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
India's Supreme Court overturned on Wednesday a central bank ban forbidding lenders to facilitate banking transactions for cryptocurrency exchanges and traders, removing a major hurdle for the development of the sector.
You Might Like


India's top court strikes down RBI banking ban on cryptocurrency

India's Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday to allow banks to handle cryptocurrency transactions from exchanges and traders, overturning a ban on such dealings by...
Reuters

Supreme Court allows cryptocurrency trading

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed a plea challenging the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI's) 2018 circular which barred banks from trading in...
IndiaTimes


