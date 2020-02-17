India lifts ban on cryptocurrency trading

Global  

TechCrunch Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
India’s Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned central bank’s two-year-old ban on cryptocurrency trading in the country in what many said was a “historic” verdict. The Reserve Bank of India had imposed a ban on cryptocurrency trading in April 2018 that barred banks and other financial institutions from facilitating “any service in relation to virtual currencies.” At […]
India's top court quashes RBI banking ban on cryptocurrency

India's Supreme Court overturned on Wednesday a central bank ban forbidding lenders to facilitate banking transactions for cryptocurrency exchanges and traders,...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaThe Cointelegraph

SC allows cryptocurrency trading, cancels RBI's 2018 circular

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed a plea challenging the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI's) 2018 circular which barred banks from trading in...
IndiaTimes


