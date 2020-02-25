Microsoft gives us a preview of a new Start menu concept for Windows 10

Global  

During a Windows Insider webcast, Microsoft shared a new design concept for the Start menu in Windows 10. In the video stream, the Windows Insider team showed off a new look that is being explored. The team confirmed that Live Tiles are here to stay, but they are not visible in the new design. This is because the new look is only going to be available when Live Tiles are disabled. See also: Microsoft starts rolling out new icons to all Windows 10 users How to activate all of Windows 10's secret God Modes Microsoft is making it harder and… [Continue Reading]
