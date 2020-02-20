Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > [email protected] ends its crowdsourced search for alien life after 21 years

[email protected] ends its crowdsourced search for alien life after 21 years

engadget Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
The Search for Extra-Terrestrial Intelligence is a series of projects that scrub the background noise of the universe to look for alien life. One of the most famous ventures under the name was [email protected], in which members of the public were encouraged...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bizarre alien worm-like creatures infest gigantic barrel sponge [Video]Bizarre alien worm-like creatures infest gigantic barrel sponge

Scuba divers in Papua New Guinea encountered some bizarre creatures on the barrel sponges at almost 33m (100 feet) beneath the waves. They had descended on a wall that shot up from the sea floor..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:02Published

Brit racked 5m steps travelling across Mexico to Canada on foot [Video]Brit racked 5m steps travelling across Mexico to Canada on foot

A brave Brit has racked up five MILLION steps travelling across the entire length of America from Mexico to Canada -- on foot. Mary Mansfield, 40, suffered with crippling headaches for 15 years - but..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The search for alien life is over... for now

At the end of this month, [email protected] is closing down after two decades of alien hunting. The Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence was an early example of...
betanews

[email protected] no longer needs your Gateway 2000 to search for aliens

It's always nice to feel useful, even if not much comes of it in the end.  The millions of people who, over the past two decades, donated their home...
Mashable

You Might Like


Tweets about this

pixEliasdotcom

Elias Sarantopoulos SETI@Home ends its crowdsourced search for alien life after 21 years https://t.co/YU1AEQqXJC @SelcukAskin 46 minutes ago

dbauer296

David Bauer SETI@Home ends its crowdsourced search for alien life after 21 years https://t.co/ac0JNpgoDR 58 minutes ago

HallowsEveCraze

HallowsEveCraze SETI@Home ends its crowdsourced search for alien life after 21 years https://t.co/Wz1fzGyZ7H 1 hour ago

ewokninja

JT RT @engadget: SETI@Home ends its crowdsourced search for alien life after 21 years https://t.co/3Qwglffq1V https://t.co/zVTwFnkCBa 1 hour ago

MuseumToday

MuseumToday SETI@Home ends its crowdsourced search for alien life after 21 years https://t.co/de4UE1dHRW 1 hour ago

TechPowerNews

Tech Power News SETI@Home ends its crowdsourced search for alien life after 21 years https://t.co/NHg6mtvQ8h https://t.co/NKZh3lgp9A 2 hours ago

Optimus__Prime

Ralph Collum SETI@Home ends its crowdsourced search for alien life after 21 years https://t.co/oJFQTG8sRA 2 hours ago

olivkan

Oliver SETI@Home ends its crowdsourced search for alien life after 21 years. I was using this in the university computer b… https://t.co/wZ2eg39RA6 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.