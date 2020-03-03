Global  

Tesla Model 3 Challenger: BMW i4 Electric Car With 270 Miles Range Is Out

Fossbytes Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
The future Tesla Model 3 Challenger, the BMW i4 concept electric car, has been revealed online as the Geneva Motor Show shuts down due to the Coronavirus threat. The BMW group went live today on its social media platform for the premiere of pure-electric BMW concept i4. The all-new i4 will join the list, including […]

The post Tesla Model 3 Challenger: BMW i4 Electric Car With 270 Miles Range Is Out appeared first on Fossbytes.
 The new Peugeot 208 was proclaimed in Geneva the winner of the Car of the Year 2020 contest. The small Peugeot, which offers a full-electric version, collected 281 points and 17 individual top votes. With 242 points and the same number of best votes, the electric car Tesla Model 3 was second,...

No Auto Show in Geneva, but the Car of the Year Must Go On

Considered a “supermini” in Europe, the Peugeot 208 beat out seven finalists, including Tesla’s Model 3 and the Porsche electric Taycan.
BMW Concept i4 previews 523-horsepower Tesla Model 3 rival

BMW Concept i4 previews 523-horsepower Tesla Model 3 rivalBMW is working on a new generation of its 4-Series and this time around a battery-electric car called the i4 will fill in for the 4-Series Gran Coupe. The i4 is...
