Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates' philanthropic organizations helped researchers sequence the coronavirus genome

Business Insider Wednesday, 4 March 2020
Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates' philanthropic organizations helped researchers sequence the coronavirus genome· Mark Zuckerberg published a Facebook post on Tuesday about the company's response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
· Zuckerberg said that a tool developed by his philanthropic organization together with the Gates Foundation has helped researchers in Cambodia sequence the novel coronavirus' genome.
· Sequencing the genome...
Recent related news

Zuckerberg and Gates Charities Helped Sequence the Coronavirus Genome

Philanthropic organizations headed by the two tech titans joined forces to help those trying to tackle the COVID-19 epidemic.
Motley Fool

An employee at the Zuckerberg Chan Initiative tested positive for coronavirus

An employee at the Zuckerberg Chan Initiative tested positive for coronavirus· Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's charitable organization, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI), has made it mandatory for all employees to work from home after...
Business Insider


