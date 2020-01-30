Global  

Microsoft ends Internet Explorer 10 support for Windows Server 2012

betanews Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Microsoft ended support for Internet Explorer 10 -- the default browser of Windows 8 when it was initially released -- in Windows Server 2012 and Windows Embedded 8 Standard in February 2020. Microsoft notes that "all updates, paid assisted support options, and technical content updates for Internet Explorer 10" are discontinued as of February 11, 2020; this means that Microsoft won't release security updates for Internet Explorer 10 on the March 10, 2020 Patch Tuesday. The company announced in January 2019 that it would make Internet Explorer 11 available to organizations that run Windows Server 2012 and Windows Embedded 8 Standard.… [Continue Reading]
