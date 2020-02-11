Amazon Web Services challenger Nuweba used this pitch deck to raise more than $10 million in seed funding

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· Israeli tech startup Nuweba raised more than $10 million in seed funding earlier this year.

· The serverless computing startup is part of growing market forecast to be worth around $15 billion by 2023.

· The firm considers itself an up-and-coming challenger to Amazon Web Services, saying its online architecture offers... · Israeli tech startup Nuweba raised more than $10 million in seed funding earlier this year.· The serverless computing startup is part of growing market forecast to be worth around $15 billion by 2023.· The firm considers itself an up-and-coming challenger to Amazon Web Services, saying its online architecture offers 👓 View full article

