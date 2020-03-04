Cathay Pacific fined £500k by UK’s ICO over data breach disclosed in 2018

Global  

TechCrunch Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Cathay Pacific has been issued with a £500,000 penalty by the UK’s data watchdog for security lapses which exposed the personal details of some 9.4 million customers globally — 111,578 of whom were from the UK. The penalty, which is the maximum fine possible under relevant UK law, was announced today by the Information Commissioner’s […]
