Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Amazon is currently taking *up to $150 off* Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular models. You’ll find discounts ranging from $100 all the way up to the full $150 from original prices. This is the second-biggest discount we’ve tracked at Amazon. GPS-only models are also *up to $100 off*, as well with one notable standout being the 44mm Sport Loop at *$332.52* (Reg. $429). You can check out the entire inventory of marked-down items here.



While Apple Watch Series 5 delivers a handful of upgrades, there’s still plenty to like about these previous-generation deals. And those discounted prices don’t hurt either. Series 4 offers a larger watch face than its predecessor and a water-resistant casing to 164-feet. The OLED display is bright and colorful, and you can count on the usual suite of notifications from your iPhone.



Make sure to put your savings to work and grab a few extra Apple Watch bands. Our roundup of the best third-party options has a wide range of styles for just the right look. Give this leather band a try if you’re stuck on which option to choose from.



more…



The post Amazon clears out Apple Watch Series 4 inventory with up to $150 off appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

