Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Amazon clears out Apple Watch Series 4 inventory with up to $150 off

Amazon clears out Apple Watch Series 4 inventory with up to $150 off

9to5Toys Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Amazon is currently taking *up to $150 off* Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular models. You’ll find discounts ranging from $100 all the way up to the full $150 from original prices. This is the second-biggest discount we’ve tracked at Amazon. GPS-only models are also *up to $100 off*, as well with one notable standout being the 44mm Sport Loop at *$332.52* (Reg. $429). You can check out the entire inventory of marked-down items here.

While Apple Watch Series 5 delivers a handful of upgrades, there’s still plenty to like about these previous-generation deals. And those discounted prices don’t hurt either. Series 4 offers a larger watch face than its predecessor and a water-resistant casing to 164-feet. The OLED display is bright and colorful, and you can count on the usual suite of notifications from your iPhone.

Make sure to put your savings to work and grab a few extra Apple Watch bands. Our roundup of the best third-party options has a wide range of styles for just the right look. Give this leather band a try if you’re stuck on which option to choose from.

more…

The post Amazon clears out Apple Watch Series 4 inventory with up to $150 off appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Best Original Series On Amazon Prime Video [Video]The Best Original Series On Amazon Prime Video

Navigating Amazon Prime Video’s television series library can be intimidating, particularly when it comes to finding the good stuff. In order to make your search a little easier, we’ve put together..

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 01:00Published

Tales From the Loop on Amazon Prime Video - Official Trailer [Video]Tales From the Loop on Amazon Prime Video - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Amazon Prime Video series Tales from the Loop starring Rebecca Hall, Duncan Joiner, Daniel Zolghadri, Jonathan Pryce and Paul Schneider! Release Date: April 3,..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 01:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Apple Watch Series 5 hits new lows, SanDisk storage from $10, and official iPhone cases in today’s best deals

Tuesday’s best deals include new all-time lows on Apple Watch Series 5, Amazon’s SanDisk Gold Box, and official iPhone cases. Hit the jump for all that and...
9to5Mac

AirPods drop to $130 while Qi charging model is $169 (Reg. up to $199)

Amazon offers Apple’s second-generation AirPods with Charging Case for *$129.98 shipped*. As a comparison, it typically goes for $159 with today’s offer...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this

abdelha42281316

abdel hak RT @9to5mac: Amazon clears out Apple Watch Series 4 inventory with up to $150 off https://t.co/kItTJLZjYK via @9to5toys https://t.co/H05EA9… 14 minutes ago

tadrow

Tad RT @9to5toys: Amazon clears out Apple Watch Series 4 inventory with up to $150 off https://t.co/NEe1TD1ZEV by @trevorjd14 1 hour ago

anith

Anith Gopal Amazon clears out Apple Watch Series 4 inventory with up to $150 off https://t.co/ZppDVjQvtc 2 hours ago

9to5mac

9to5Mac.com Amazon clears out Apple Watch Series 4 inventory with up to $150 off https://t.co/kItTJLZjYK via @9to5toys https://t.co/H05EA99R2V 2 hours ago

9to5toys

9to5Toys Amazon clears out Apple Watch Series 4 inventory with up to $150 off https://t.co/NEe1TD1ZEV by @trevorjd14 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.