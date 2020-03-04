Enjoy AirPlay 2 support with Bose’s SoundTouch 10 at $100 (Save up to $99)

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The official Bose eBay storefront is currently offering its SoundTouch 10 AirPlay 2 Wireless Speaker for *$99.95 shipped*. Usually selling for $199, it just received a discount down to $160 yesterday at Best Buy. That saves you up to $99 and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. SoundTouch 10 delivers both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, the latter of which allows you to stream music from Spotify, Amazon Music, and other services. Even more enticingly, a recent software update brought AirPlay 2 support into the mix as well, meaning you’ll be able to pair this with the rest of your Apple-friendly whole-home audio setup. There’s also Alexa integration for voice control and stereo pairing for connecting two of these into a more robust audio offering. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 2,800 customers.



