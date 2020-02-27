Review: ‘Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX’ Is a Storybook Remake Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

I’m in maybe the most pro-Pokemon mood I’ve ever been in since the initial craze dominated my 90s childhood. The live-action Detective Pikachu movie was a revelation. Pokemon Sword and Shield rewarded my […]



The post Review: ‘Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX’ Is a Storybook Remake appeared first on Geek.com. I’m in maybe the most pro-Pokemon mood I’ve ever been in since the initial craze dominated my 90s childhood. The live-action Detective Pikachu movie was a revelation. Pokemon Sword and Shield rewarded my […]The post Review: ‘Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX’ Is a Storybook Remake appeared first on Geek.com. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Pokemon vs Temtem With Temtem emerging as the biggest competitor to the Pokemon franchise, we're taking an in-depth look at both franchises. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 12:48Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this