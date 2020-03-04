Global  

SoftBank-backed Indian startup Oyo to cut 5,000 jobs globally

TechCrunch Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Oyo said on Wednesday it is laying off 5,000 people from its global workforce as the Indian budget hotel startup looks to cut its spendings and chase profitability. The latest round of job cuts would reduce Oyo’s headcount to 25,000 in over 80 countries where it operates. An Oyo spokesperson said the job cuts are […]
