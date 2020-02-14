Global  

Google Pixel Buds (2020) get wireless charging certification ahead of release

9to5Google Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
First unveiled at the 2019 Made by Google Event, Google’s second generation of Pixel Buds wireless headphones are set to debut sometime this spring. With their release growing closer, the 2020 Google Pixel Buds have become certified for wireless charging.

