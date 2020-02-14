Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

First unveiled at the 2019 Made by Google Event, Google’s second generation of Pixel Buds wireless headphones are set to debut sometime this spring. With their release growing closer, the 2020 Google Pixel Buds have become certified for wireless charging.



more…



The post Google Pixel Buds (2020) get wireless charging certification ahead of release appeared first on 9to5Google. 👓 View full article

