Fossil’s Spring Edit offers 40% off select watches, wallets, more + free shipping
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () Fossil’s Spring Edit Event offers *40% off* select styles of watches, handbags, wallets, and accessories. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. For men, the Sport Silicone Smartwatch is a standout from this sale and it’s currently marked down to *$99*. For comparison, this watch was originally priced at $275. This style allows you to easily access your social media notifications, text messages, and much more. Plus, you can choose from an array of color options and it’s compatible with Apple or Android phones. Find the rest of our top picks from Fossil below.
The post Fossil’s Spring Edit offers 40% off select watches, wallets, more + free shipping appeared first on 9to5Toys.
