Your Mac can now help scientists find a coronavirus cure

9to5Mac Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
If you want to take part in helping scientists find a coronavirus cure, you can now donate some of your unused Mac processing power to work on cracking COVID-19.

You might already be familiar with [email protected] This uses spare processing power from personal computers all around the world to analyze data from radio telescopes, looking for signs of extraterrestrial intelligence. That program is ceasing at the end of the month, as the university now has enough results to do a back-end analysis to make sense of it all…

