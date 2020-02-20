Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Samsung’s alarm clock app can now play songs from Spotify on Galaxy S20

Samsung’s alarm clock app can now play songs from Spotify on Galaxy S20

9to5Google Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Samsung’s Galaxy S20 is shipping out to customers this week, and with it, the latest hardware under the hood and also some new software features, too. One feature that’s slipped under the radar so far is that Samsung’s alarm clock app now integrates with Spotify.

more…

The post Samsung’s alarm clock app can now play songs from Spotify on Galaxy S20 appeared first on 9to5Google.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Business - Published < > Embed
News video: Samsung Blames The Coronavirus For The Galaxy S20’s Low Sales Numbers

Samsung Blames The Coronavirus For The Galaxy S20’s Low Sales Numbers 00:32

 Samsung blamed the coronavirus for the horrible initial sales of their new Galaxy S20 in South Korea. According to Gizmodo, the company sold 70,800 units of the phone on its first day available. Its Galaxy S10 line released in 2019 sold 140,000 units on its first day. Samsung points to the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Samsung Ads’ Scott: Samsung TV+ Is Like Cable, But a ‘New Way of Working’ [Video]Samsung Ads’ Scott: Samsung TV+ Is Like Cable, But a ‘New Way of Working’

Samsung Ads’ head of sales and brand Michael Scott says that advertisers are attracted to Samsung TV+ because it has a similar format to linear cable TV but with access to new audiences who may be..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 02:09Published

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip First Impression: Good or Bad For Rs 1.10 Lakh? [Video]Samsung Galaxy Z Flip First Impression: Good or Bad For Rs 1.10 Lakh?

Samsung has announced the pre-booking for its new foldable smartphone Galaxy Z Flip in India from February 21 that will be available for those who pre-book the device at Rs 1,09,999 from February..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Samsung blames ‘dismal’ initial Galaxy S20 sales on coronavirus fears

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series doesn’t officially go on sale in the US until next Friday, but the device is already hitting the market in Samsung’s home...
9to5Google Also reported by •9to5Toys

Samsung will still only give your $1,000+ Galaxy S20 two major Android updates

Samsung makes some of the best Android devices on the market right now, and it’s latest Galaxy S20 series is no exception to that! One big complaint about the...
9to5Google Also reported by •9to5Toys

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.