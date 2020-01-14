Global  

Google Assistant can now read webpages aloud in 42 different languages

The Verge Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Google Assistant can now read webpages aloud in 42 different languages

Google is beginning to roll out its article-reading feature on Google Assistant that will read webpages aloud. This was previewed back at CES in January and is becoming available globally starting today.

To use the feature, users can simply say, “Hey Google, read it” or “Hey Google, read this page” for Assistant to read the text on your screen. The screen will also highlight the text that Assistant is currently reading so users can follow along on the page as it’s being read out loud. To skip to a different section, tap the screen to move forward. Or if you’re the kind of person who listens to podcasts at two times the speed, you can also adjust Google Assistant’s reading pace for faster or slower cadences.

The feature will also launch...
