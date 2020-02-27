Global  

Microsoft is reportedly allowing employees to work from home until Monday due to coronavirus fears (MSFT)

Business Insider Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Microsoft is reportedly allowing employees to work from home until Monday due to coronavirus fears (MSFT)· Microsoft is allowing employees in the Seattle area and San Francisco work from home through March 9 due to coronavirus fears, The Verge reported Wednesday.
· The news comes after Business Insider reported that some employees were concerned Microsoft's internal response to the outbreak was insufficient.
· Microsoft has...
