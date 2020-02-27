Microsoft is reportedly allowing employees to work from home until Monday due to coronavirus fears (MSFT)
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () · Microsoft is allowing employees in the Seattle area and San Francisco work from home through March 9 due to coronavirus fears, The Verge reported Wednesday.
· The news comes after Business Insider reported that some employees were concerned Microsoft's internal response to the outbreak was insufficient.
· Microsoft has...
Facebook Inc said on Thursday it would cancel its annual developer conference due to fears over the coronavirus outbreak and Microsoft Corp followed suit by... Reuters Also reported by •WebProNews •Reuters India •The Verge •OilPrice.com
