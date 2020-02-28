Global  

Uber driver reclassified as employee in France

TechCrunch Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
France’s Court of Cassation, a court of last resort, has ruled that a former Uber driver should have been considered an employee instead of a self-employed partner. As the Court of Cassation is the supreme court of appeal in that case, Uber can no longer appeal the decision. Back in June 2017, an Uber driver […]
Recent related news from verified sources

Top French court deals blow to Uber by giving driver 'employee' status

France's top court has recognized the right of an Uber driver to be considered an employee, in a ruling that could upend the U.S. firm's business model and...
Reuters

James Charles Says He Was 'Threatened' By an Uber Driver

James Charles says that he was threatened by his Uber driver while in Orlando. The 20-year-old beauty influencer took to Twitter to send a message to the...
Just Jared

