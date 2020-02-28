Uber driver reclassified as employee in France

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

France’s Court of Cassation, a court of last resort, has ruled that a former Uber driver should have been considered an employee instead of a self-employed partner. As the Court of Cassation is the supreme court of appeal in that case, Uber can no longer appeal the decision. Back in June 2017, an Uber driver […] 👓 View full article

