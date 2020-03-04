Global  

GM's cheaper, adaptable Ultium batteries are key to its EV future

engadget Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
The success of an electric car frequently revolves around its batteries, and GM is determined to have some of the best. It just revealed new Ultium batteries that it claims will deliver the range and performance to make EVs practical for "nearly ever...
GM challenges Tesla with 'Ultium' batteries and fleet of EVs

General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra said Wednesday the Detroit automaker will invest $20 billion by 2025 in electric and automated vehicles as it races...
Reuters

GM launches advanced electric batteries to power its EVs

U.S. automaker General Motors Co on Wednesday launched Ultium, a battery with higher capacity and fast charging capabilities, to power its upcoming line of...
Reuters

