No Time to Die, the latest James Bond film, delayed until November in response to coronavirus

The Verge Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
No Time to Die, the latest James Bond film, delayed until November in response to coronavirus

No Time to Die, the 25th installment of the James Bond franchise, is pushing back its planned theatrical release date in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Originally scheduled to premiere in April, the film will now skip the spring and summer entirely and come to theaters on November 12th in the UK and on the 25th in the United States.

As noted by The Hollywood Reporter, MGM had already canceled publicity tours and other events for No Time to Die as the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, began to take hold. MGM, alongside Bond producers Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, said the decision to postpone the release altogether came “after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global...
