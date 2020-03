Twitter is now testing a new feature called “Fleets”, which automatically deletes tweets after 24 hours. The announcement was made today by Kayvon Beykpour, Product Lead of Twitter. more… The post Twitter testing Instagram Stories-like ‘Fleet’ feature for deleting tweets after 24 hours appeared first on 9to5Mac.

